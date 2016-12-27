Day-to-Day: What did we learn on Christmas?

We discuss the lessons we learned from the Cavaliers vs. Warriors Christmas Day classic in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

Trevor Magnotti of The Step Back and Fear The Sword joins to discuss how the Warriors blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, whether the Cavs and LeBron James are in the Warriors’ heads, Kyrie Irving leading the charge in the final minutes, whether Steph Curry needs the ball more often, how Curry has deferred to Kevin Durant so far, if we learned anything from this game, Draymond Green keeping his emotions in check, how Kevin Love is thriving so far this year, both teams relying on old dudes, and more.

Listen: The debate about rest

We also discuss a few lessons from the other Christmas Day games: Carmelo Anthony looking a step slower for the Knicks, Al Horford fitting in with the Celtics, LaMarcus Aldridge helping keep the Spurs as they are, Karl-Anthony Towns’ footwork and physicality on offense for the Timberwolves, and the young Lakers earning a much-needed win over a short-handed Clippers.

