A Derby man is facing criminal charges after police said he pinned a child to the ground and screamed at him at a day care.

On Friday, Shelton police said they charged, Lance Churchill, 33, with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. Police said the incident occurred at Apple Tree day care located at 117 Long Hill Cross Roads.

“The day care was hosting a Father’s Day party where all the children’s fathers were invited to attend. During the party the children made Father’s Day cards and gave them to their respective fathers. One of the children playfully took Churchill’s card that he received from his son and ran around the room with it,” said police.

Police added “Churchill, who is 6’4 and 270 lbs, responded by chasing the child and picking him up over his head. Once Churchill put the child down he pinned him to the ground and began to scream at him in front of all the other children.”

Day care staff ripped the child away from Churchill and called the police and once they arrived, Churchill wanted the 5-year-boy arrested, according to police.

