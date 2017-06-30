Delivering seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the Phillies, deGrom improved to 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 31 strikeouts and eight walks over his last four starts. He has been the primary engine behind the Mets’ current run of six wins in seven games.

NEW YORK — On another night, had the winds of fate blown differently, Jacob deGrom might have approached history. As it was, deGrom settled for mere shades of immortality on Friday, his 12-strikeout performance capping a standout month for the Mets’ healthiest pitcher.

Were it not for Curtis Granderson‘s misplay of a routine fly ball in the fifth inning, deGrom would have prompted thousands of nervous shuffles and fidgets, descending into the later innings at Citi Field with a no-hitter intact. He instead allowed three hits — including Nick Williams‘ first career knock — over seven innings, whiffing 12 to achieve his career-high sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season. Knapp triples to center field PHI@NYM: Knapp triples after Granderson loses ball Curtis Granderson loses Andrew Knapp’s fly ball in the lights and Knapp legs out his first career triple in the top of the 5th inning Phillies rookie starter Ben Lively was also stout, limiting the Mets to RBI singles by Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud over 6 1/3 innings. But Lively fell to 1-3 despite a 3.72 ERA.

