Washington’s mayor says the District of Columbia has become the first jurisdiction in the country to offer a gender-neutral identifier on driver’s licenses.

The new licenses and ID cards were made available for the first time on Friday. People who don’t wish to be identified as male or female can get the gender-neutral “X” on their licenses instead.

Starting July 3, Oregon will become the first state to offer the gender-neutral identifier.

Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser says the new ID cards are “the most recent example of our city’s commitment to inclusivity.”

Advocates for transgender people or others who reject binary gender classification have been calling for the change.

This story has been corrected to say Oregon’s law takes effect July 3, not July 1.