DC Man Charged with Burglary & Theft in Bridgeville

An investigation into tire thefts near Bridgeville Sunday led to the arrest of a Washington, DC man. Police found 2 trucks on bricks with the tires missing and another missing just the lug nuts. Delaware State Police say 49 year old Ernest Covington ran from the Car Store – leaving his vehicle behind. Before police found him – he also broke into Farmer Gene’s Market – taking cash and food, which police found on him when he was eventually arrested. Covington faces burglary, theft and other charges – however the investigation into tire thefts throughout the county is continuing and additional charges could be filed.