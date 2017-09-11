DC Man Charged with Burglary & Theft in Bridgeville

An investigation into tire thefts near Bridgeville Sunday led to the arrest of a Washington, DC man.  Police found 2 trucks on bricks with the tires missing and another missing just the lug nuts.  Delaware State Police say 49 year old Ernest Covington ran from the Car Store – leaving his vehicle behind.  Before police found him                                        – he also broke into Farmer Gene’s Market – taking cash and food, which police found on him when he was eventually arrested.  Covington faces burglary, theft and other charges – however the investigation into tire thefts throughout the county is continuing and additional charges could be filed.

 

