DC police are shot at, then fire on pursuit suspect

District of Columbia police have charged a man with shooting at an off-duty officer and leading authorities on a chase.

Police say in a statement that Jeremiah Woodfork of Suitland, Maryland, faces charges in Wednesday’s shooting and pursuit. They include assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

No one was wounded in the incident.

It began when the off-duty officer saw a Mercedes being driven erratically. The officer pursued the vehicle and, at one point, one person got out and shot multiple times at the officer. The gunman sped off, and police pursued. When officers approached the car on foot, one officer fired a gun. Police say the driver took off, but crashed into parked cars and was arrested.