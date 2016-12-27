DC yoga instructor and actress reported missing on Christmas Day

Authorities in Washington D.C. asked for help Monday in the search of a missing yoga instructor and theater actress who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Tricia Lynn McCauley, 46, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, police said. She’s described as a white female, stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and light complexion, according to Fox 5 DC.

Police said they were looking for a man who is about 5-feet 9-inches tall, with an athletic build and dark complexion. Authorities believe he was operating McCauley’s missing 2-door Scion iQ hatchback with DC license plate FC-0274.

Expand / Contract Person of interest in McCauley’s disappearance (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to an updated thread on a Facebook page created to help find McCauley, the woman’s brother Brian McCauley says police found the car. NBC Washington reported that police were questioning someone who matches the description of the “person of interest” in the case.

A separate post on the page said McCauley was supposed to have dinner at a friend’s house in northwest D.C. and was expected to fly out to visit family on Monday.

Police urge anyone with information regarding her disappearance to call police at 202-727-9099 text 50411.

Click for more from Fox 5 DC.