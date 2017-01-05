DE 1 Speed Limit Raised Near DAFB

If you’re trying to get through the Dover area quickly, DelDOT has some good news for you. The speed limit on DE 1 near the Dover Air Force Base will rise next week from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour. This change will occur in both directions between Trap Shooters Road and the Puncheon Run Connector. DelDOT has made the change because they recognize cars are already traveling above the posted speed on this road. The speed limit will also increase on the Puncheon Road Connector between US 12 and DE 1.