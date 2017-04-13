DE ACLU Files Lawsuit On Trump Bans

The ACLU of Delaware is demanding government documents about the on-the-ground implementation of President Trump’s Muslim ban. The group joined 13 other ACLU’s in filing a FOIA request back in February, but got no response. Now, they’re filing 13 lawsuits against the government. Delaware’s ACLU is looking for records from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Baltimore office for implementation of the bans at Washington-Dulles, BWI, Philadelphia International and Pittsburgh International airports.