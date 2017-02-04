DE AG Warns of Possible Scam

A warning from Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn – about online lead generators or list services that claim to provide potential client leads to certain professionals – particularly real estate agents. The State’s Consumer Protection Unit has investigated several complaints and found that in exchange, these services often require large up-front payments and include contracts that protect the lead generator more than the professional. The State Department of Justice encourages anyone who believes they may have been scammed to contact them at 1-800-220-5424 (Toll-free Consumer Hotline)