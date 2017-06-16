DE Attorney General targets opioid manufacturers

Delaware’s Attorney General confirmed the state is banding together with a group of states to investigate the ongoing nationwide opioid crisis. The coalition of states are investigating the role drug manufacturers played in both creating and prolonging the opioid abuse epidemic. Many experts cite easy access of prescription pills was the gateway for many drug abusers to get hooked on heroin. Attorney General Matt Denn says that the group is using all of its powers available to compel testimony and issue subpoenas on a slew of companies in order to determine what the next course of action should be. While he would not name specific targets of the probe, Denn did confirm that the investigation has been ongoing for a long time.