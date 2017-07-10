DE Atty Gen consistently violates FOIA laws

Delaware’s attorney general routinely violates FOIA laws that require the office to rule on appeals within 20 days. The News Journal reporting that after analyzing 88 opinions from the attorney general’s office about appeals to an agency denying a request under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act, only 4 were made within the required 20 day time period. Furthermore, under current attorney general Matt Denn, the average response time was over 169 days, whereas his predecessor Beau Biden averaged responses in about 113 days. DOJ spokesman Carl Kanefsky says between staff shortages and complex nature of the cases, the 20 day deadline is unrealistic.