The Delaware boat registration fee increases that went into effect January 1 will account for all revenue going into a new waterway management fund. This fund will allow DNREC to take better care of the state’s coastal waterways, since the US Army Corps of Engineers no longer dredges the channels. The increased fees range from $20 for Class A vessels that are less than 16 feet to $120 for Class 4 boats that range 65 feet or more.