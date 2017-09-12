DE Division of Revenue Gives Extensions because of Hurricane Harvey

Because of the impact of Hurricane Harvey on taxpayers – the Delaware Division of Revenue will extend certain deadlines for filing individual and business tax returns, as well as for making certain tax payments. The tax relief postpones various tax filing deadlines that occur starting on August 23 through January 16, 2018. It includes additional filing extension for individual taxpayers with valid extensions to October 16 and business with valid extensions to September 15th. Delaware will follow the rules outlined by the IRS in this news release.