DE Flood Insurance Rate Maps available for public scrutiny

FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps for portions of the Kent and Sussex counties are currently in a 90-day regulatory appeal period. Anyone who believes that the preliminary maps contains errors can submit an appeal to their community floodplain administrator before June 1. The floodplain administrator will review and consolidate all appeals before forwarding them to FEMA. The agency will issue a Letter of Final Determination to the communities. Preliminary maps will become effective six months after the Letter of Final Determination, currently projected to be June of next year.

To check out the maps in your area go to: www.de.gov/floodplanning