DE Forest Grants Now Available

The Delaware Forest Service is now accepting applications for up to $40,000 in urban forestry grants for tree planting or tree management projects on public or community lands. Requests can range from $500 to $5,000 and must be matched on a 50-50 basis. The program is open to all municipalities, HOA’s and non-profit groups. Projects can range from tree planting to hazard tree mitigation. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on March 3, and are limited to one project per project category. Grants will be given to first-time applicants first.

Required Elements: Contact Information, Project Desrciption, Qualified AMtch, Cost Estimate (Three Bids), Site Map with tree species and locations, Signatue page.

Evaluation Criteria: Overal project quality/community need, encouragment of sustainable urban forestry, mitigation of tree hazards.