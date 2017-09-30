DE National Guard & DAFB Helping in Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

The Delaware National Guard – working as part of the national response – has just returned from a 5 day relief mission to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Two C-130s took 100 personnel and over 50 tons of cargo. One plane went to Puerto Rico with a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability package, military vehicles and a pallet of equipment. The other C-130 delivered vehicles, generators, personnel and medical equipment and evacuated about 40 people stranded in Puerto Rico to Savannah, Georgia.

A C-17 loaded with over 100,000 pounds of food and water left Dover Air Force Base Friday for Puerto Rico in support of Hurricane Maria relief efforts. This is the 4th relief mission that the 436th Airlift Wing from Dover has flown this week as part of the disaster relief effort lead by FEMA. Overall they have transported 1.2 million pounds of cargo and more than 292 passengers in support of the hurricane relief effort.