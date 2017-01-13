DE Sees Increase in Dual Enrollment

There are more Delaware high school students earning college credits while still in high school. There has been a 44% increase in the number of students who took dual enrollment courses this fall than a year ago – but it’s the third year in a row that the number has increased. The biggest increase this year was in the Laurel School District where just 11 students participated in dual enrollment last year – and 69 enrolled this year. Governor Jack Markell says that this ensures our high school grads are more prepared than ever for college and career.