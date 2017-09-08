DE State Fire Marshal Trying to ID Smyrna Arson Suspect

After several small fires were set inside the Harris Manufacturing Company in Smyrna, the Delaware State Fire marshal is working to arrest a suspect for that arson. Firefighters from Citizens Hose Company responded just after 5pm on August 21st – they found multiple fires had been put out inside. A suspect was developed after their image turned up on Snapchat starting the fires and recording the destruction. If you have information – contact the Fire Marshal in Kent County – 302-739-4447 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.