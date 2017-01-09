DE State Police Looking For Two Shooters in Harrington

The Delaware State Police need your help in looking for two men who fired shots at a party in Harrington Friday night. Police were called to a house on the 500 block of Cloverfield Lane where a large party saw two black men get into an argument and pulled guns on each other, firing shots. Both suspects then left the party in separate cars in unknown directions. Shell casings were found at the scene, but no guns could be found. No injuries were reported. While there, police found 19-year-old Tiki Smack, of Bridgeville, who was wanted in connection with a shooting of a 19-year-old woman in Felton in 2016. Smack was arrested on first degree assault and possession of a firearm and is being held on $75,000.