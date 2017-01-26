DE Trying To Raise Age Of HS Dropout

New legislation was proposed in Delaware Wednesday that would make it more difficult to drop out of high school. Representative Debra Heffernan sponsored House Bill 55, which would raise the age requirement for required school attendance in the state from 16 to 18 over a two-year period. Currently, 24 other states require school attendance until students are 18, and another 11 states require attendance until at least 17. The Bill also incorporates an option for alternative routes to completing high school, including age-appropriate independent studies and incorporating the child’s interests into learning. The mandated 18 year minimum would take effect in September, 2019.