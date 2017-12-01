DE Wind Working Group holding public forum in Lewes

Delaware’s Offshore Wind Working Group will host a public workshop next week in Lewes. The group was put together by executive order in August and must file a report on December 15th to the governor on recommendations for short and long term strategies for developing wind power in Delaware. There will be presentations by companies US Wind and Deepwater Wind on the projects off of Ocean City Coast. There will then be an open forum for public comment. The meeting is taking place Tuesday, December 5th, at 6 PM in the Lewes Public Library.