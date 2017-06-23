Deadly bombings rock Pakistan market

At least 15 people were killed and 70 others were wounded Friday after two bombings at a crowded market in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region, Pakistani government officials said.

The two bombs detonated minutes apart at the Tori market in Parachinar Friday afternoon, local government administrator Zahid Hussain said.

Authorities were taking the wounded and dead to hospitals. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

SUICIDE CAR BOMB IN SOUTHWEST PAKISTAN KILLS 11, WOUNDS 20

Earlier on Friday, a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief’s office in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, killed 11 people and wounded 20 others. The blast was heard across the city and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The region has been battered by bitter sectarian violence, in which Sunni militant groups have targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiite Muslims in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.