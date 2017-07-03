DEADLY BUS CRASH At least 18 people believed to be dead: German police

At least 18 people are believed to be dead in Germany after a coach bus crashed into a truck on a highway and burst into flames Monday, police said.

The bus rear-ended the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway in Muenchberg in Bavaria about 7 a.m. local time, Bavarian police said. The coach bus had two drivers and 46 people on board.

Bavarian police said the 18 people reported missing “are believed to have died on the burning bus.” At least 30 people were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said that forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany’s federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

“We’re afraid that people may have died in the accident,” police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein told The Associated Press.

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Several helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam. She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver. She said she had no information about who was on the bus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.