DEADLY DRIVE Husband shoots, kills wife in their Uber car, cops say

A man in Seattle shot and killed his wife after a drunken fight in their Uber car over the weekend, polce have revealed.

Cameron Espitia, 31, is being held on $3 million bail for investigation of homicide in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Espitia early Sunday morning in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood, Q13 Fox reported.

The suspect told police he’d been having a bad night with his wife — and he was drinking, investigators said.

The Uber driver told cops Jennifer Espitia was sitting in the front and Cameron Espitia was in the back seat shortly after midnight when they began arguing, according to probable cause documents.

The driver said Cameron Espitia cursed repeatedly at his wife before the driver heard a boom and thought a tire had burst — but quickly realized Jennifer Espitia had been shot, documents said.

The driver feared for his life and kept driving on Cameron Espitia’s orders, police said. Eventually, he told the driver to pull over. After the man left the vehicle, the driver called police.

The woman was shot in the head and died at a Seattle hospital, police said.

Police arrested Espitia nearby. Officers found a small pistol on Espitia in an ankle holster, police said.

Espitia also told police he didn’t remember exactly what happened, that he woke up in the bushes and didn’t know where he was, documents said. He later said he had a faint recollection of being in the vehicle.

Jennifer Espitia graduated from Mercer Island High School in Washington and was on the rowing team at Saint Mary’s College in California, according to a college-athletics biography, The Seattle Times reported . She had won a community-service award for work as a peer educator at Planned Parenthood, working at a day care center and building homes in Mexico.

Cameron Espitia worked for the U.S. Coast Guard, court documents said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.