Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz Set for WWE SmackDown, January 3

Dean Ambrose vs The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship set for first SmackDown Live of 2017.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, WWE announced a title match for next week. This first SmackDown Live of 2017 will see The Miz defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose. WWE laid the initial groundwork for this feud during a fatal four-way elimination match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship between Miz, Ambrose, Luke Harper, and Dolph Ziggler.

The Miz was the first eliminated when he was rolled up by Ambrose early on in the match. Dolph Ziggler won the match after interference that cost Ambrose the win. On last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, continued to set up this match. The Miz successfully defended his title against Apollo Crews and was interviewed by Renee Young. Young asked Miz about his obsession with Dean Ambrose and then things got personal. Miz then brought up Renee’s real life relationship with Ambrose and replied by asking what her obsession with Ambrose was. An aggravated Young would go on to slap the A-lister and storm out of the ring.

That brings us to this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Dasha Fuentes went backstage to interview Miz but was turned away. The Miz said that if WWE wanted an inside scoop that Renee Young would have to conduct the interview. Later in the show Renee came accompanied by security to interview Miz. During the Interview, Dean Ambrose, dressed as a security guard, attacked the Miz. WWE made the match official shortly after that.

Will The Lunatic Fringe capTitlethe IC Title for the 3rd time? Or will The Miz’s career year carry over to 2017? Find out next week on SmackDown Live.

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on