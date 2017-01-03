Dean Ambrose Wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship (Video)

Dean Ambrose went home with the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the second time on SmackDown.

For the past week, it would be pre-advertised that the Miz and Dean Ambrose would collide for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the first SmackDown of 2017. These two have feuded for the past few weeks, including Renee Young even getting in the middle of things.

Miz recently defeated Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship after Maryse’s interference, so the Lunatic Fringe would receive another opportunity. Would he succeed?

This match would see plenty of near-falls, drama, and even Maryse getting ejected for slapping Ambrose. In the end, it would see the latter man win his second Intercontinental Championship after successfully pinning the A-lister.

Around this time last year, the former WWE World Champion won SmackDown’s mid-card belt. He then successfully defended it at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, before dropping it during WrestleMania season. He may now get to defend this belt for the second consecutive year at WWE’s annual January show.

In total, this is Ambrose’s fourth championship reign since being called up in 2012 (one-time United States, one-time WWE World, and now two-time Intercontinental Champion).

As for the Miz, this ends his second “never-ending” title reign, which started on the SmackDown before the Survivor Series PPV. He had successfully defended the belt against Dolph Ziggler at TLC and neared two months holding the belt before Tuesday night.

A Miz vs. Ambrose rematch seems set to happen soon, potentially at the Royal Rumble or on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. With three weeks to go before the show, though, it’s possible WWE holds off and adds it to the match card that’s already looking stacked with John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Charlotte vs. Bayley, and the over-the-top-rope match.

So, are you in for another Intercontinental Championship reign for Dean Ambrose?

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on