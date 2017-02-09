DeAngleo Williams Trolls Panthers on Twitter

Former Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams takes another shot at the organization that drafted him…

DeAngelo Williams was a first-round draft choice by the Carolina Panthers during the 2006 NFL Draft. He would go on to secure a spot in the Carolina backfield for the next nine seasons setting many franchise records along the way.

However, a season removed from releasing their all-time leading receiver, Steve Smith, the Panthers chose to do the same with Williams. Both were fan favorites who had been career Panthers until it was decided by new general manager Dave Gettleman and the Carolina front office, their services were no longer needed.

Both maintained their productivity for other NFL organizations as Smith announced his retirement following this past season and Williams continues playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Almost a year after being notified of his release Williams posted the official notice on Twitter. Stating he uses the letter for motivation, a reason for his termination was there in black and white.

In the judgment of the Club, your skill or performance has been unsatisfactory as compared with that of other players competing for positions on the Club’s roster.

A year prior to being released, Williams’ mom passed after a battle with breast cancer. Williams decided to wear pink dreadlocks after the NFL denied his request to wear pink with his uniform year round.

No members of the Panthers organization, other than former player Greg Hardy, attended the funeral and upon leaving the organization Williams said he was more upset by his treatment at that time then being released.

Entering this offseason Carolina has endured a few coaching changes and most recently Team President Danny Morrison resigned. Williams couldn’t pass up the opportunity to highlight those changes within the organization.

After nine years of service followed by a feeling of disregard by the Panthers organization, Williams continues taking shots at the franchise given an opportunity. Two years later, Williams contempt remains.

