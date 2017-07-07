J Crossover in Los Angeles is no more.

The Clippers traded veteran guard Jamal Crawford to Atlanta on Thursday, officially acquiring Danilo Gallinari.

Crawford spent five seasons (370 total games, 34 starts) in Los Angeles, mostly as the first option off the bench, and averaged 15.3 points per game. His play off the pine helped him earn two of his three-career Sixth Man of Year honors (2014, 2016).

Known for his silky-smooth jumper, Crawford connected on a career-high 662 three-pointers during his time with the Clippers.

As the team moves on from Crawford and Chris Paul, here’s a look back at some of the best features (including the full ‘Before the Bigs’ show from the 2014-15 season) we did with Jamal on ‘Clippers Weekly’.

2016-17

One-one-one chat

[embedded content]

Jamal Claus

[embedded content]

2015-16

Sixth Man of the Year!

[embedded content]

Three things you didn’t know

[embedded content]

2014-15

Before the Bigs: Part I

Before the Bigs: Part II

Before the Bigs: Part III

Before the Bigs: Part IV

Before the Bigs: Part V

Before the Bigs: Part VI

Before the Bigs: Part VII