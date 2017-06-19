DEATH IN THE RING MMA fighter turned boxer dies from bout injury

Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, died Sunday after he suffered a serious injury during a boxing match in Canada. He was 34.

Jackie Neil, Hague’s sister, released a statement announcing his death.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with [sic] so greatly,” the statement read.

Hague was critically injured Friday night during a match against Adam Braidwood, a former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end, at the Shaw Conference Centre. Hague was knocked out in the second round when Braidwood delivered a punch that sent the boxer crashing to the mat. The match, promoted by KO Boxing, was scheduled at the last minute.

“I know Tim actually begged for this fight,” training partner and friend Victor Valimaki told CTV News. “He talked to the promoters and begged for this fight. He wanted it.”

Hague was in critical condition on Saturday and Sunday morning until he passed away just after 1:30 p.m., CTV News reported.

Hague grew up in Boyle, Alberta, and was a heavyweight trained in jiu-jitsu, The Associated Press reported. He switched to boxing last summer after a career as an MMA fighter known as “The Thrashing Machine.”

Before he became a fighter, Hague was a kindergarten teacher. He was also father to a 9-year-old boy.

Valimaki said the match should have ended before the last punch knocked out Hague.

“It could’ve been stopped quicker, but it’s always hard to tell when you’re in the heat of the moment, and with the ref and when Tim’s saying he’s good to go,” Valimaki said.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission is conducting a review into the fight, according to CTV News.

“As part of Edmonton Combative Sports Commission combative sports protocol, a post-fight official review is conducted immediately after each competition,” Director Pat Reid said in a statement released before news of Hague’s death.

“Following the news that boxer Tim Hague is in critical condition following a professional boxing match on Friday, June 16, 2017, we have extended the request for reports to all referees, ringside judges, physicians, chief inspector, paymaster and the presiding inspectors assigned to the bout,” the statement read.