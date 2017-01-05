Death threats as Gambia situation worsens, rights groups say

Human rights groups say the situation in Gambia is worsening as political opponents are detained by authorities and some receive death threats. The tiny West African country awaits a key court ruling Jan. 10 in the disputed presidential election.

President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat in the Dec. 1 vote, only to change his mind a week later. Meanwhile, supporters of President-elect Adama Barrow say he is going ahead with plans for a Jan. 19 inauguration.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Thursday that two founding members of the #Gambiahasdecided movement have fled the country. The country’s election chief also has left Gambia after a threat made against his life.

At least six others have been briefly detained for wearing #Gambiahasdecided T-shirts.