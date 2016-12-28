DEBBIE REYNOLDS ILL Report: Actress rushed to hospital via ambulance

Actress Debbie Reynolds, whose daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday, was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital Wednesday afternoon with a possible stroke, TMZ. com reported.

The entertainment website, without naming any sources, said Fisher had been at her son Todd’s Beverly Hills home discussing funeral plans for Carrie when a call was made to 911. TMZ said Reynolds was taken to a nearby emergency room.

Entertainment Tonight said it could confirm Reynolds suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

