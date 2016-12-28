37.9 F
DEBBIE REYNOLDS ILL Report: Actress rushed to hospital via ambulance

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement awards at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-BACKSTAGE) - RTR4MVKC

Actress Debbie Reynolds, whose daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday, was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital Wednesday afternoon with a possible stroke, TMZ. com reported.

The entertainment website, without naming any sources, said Fisher had been at her son Todd’s Beverly Hills home discussing funeral plans for Carrie when a call was made to 911. TMZ said Reynolds was taken to a nearby emergency room.

Entertainment Tonight said it could confirm Reynolds suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

