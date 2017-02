The Delaware Electric Co-operative is asking members to help Beat the Peak on Saturday morning from 7 to 9am. Temperatures are expected to be much colder and there will be a high demand for electric. You can help by turning off unnecessary lights, delay the use of appliances – stove, dishwasher, clothes washer & dryer and hot water – until after 9am. Also if possible – turn the thermostat down a couple of degrees to help beat the peak.