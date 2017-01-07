Declaration of State of Emergency

Worsening conditions have led to the declaration of a State of Emergency in the City of Salisbury.

Salting operations began overnight, and will continue through the day as warranted. Plowing of the City’s seven (7) snow emergency routes is already underway. If you are unsure of which roads are snow emergency routes, please see the images which accompany this post.

Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.040 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.

Additionally, pursuant to Chapter 10.12.050, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department shall have the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.

Citizens are urged to stay at home and avoid driving if at all possible. If you must drive during this snow event, it is important to realize that the most slippery surfaces do not appear as hazardous as they actually are. Bridges, overpasses and intersections are common areas where the pavement freezes faster than on ordinary roadways. Please slow down, and allow extra distance when braking.

For service calls after normal business hours, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.