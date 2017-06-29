DEDO to be replaced with public/private partnership

The Delaware Senate voted to eliminate the Delaware Economic Development Office yesterday, in favor of a public-private partnership. The bill passed handily, 19-2, and will now create a working group of business and political officials to foster a stronger entrepreneurial environment in the state. Governor John Carney will co-chair the group, and appoint 10 members to it, 6 of which be from a list provided by the State Chamber of Commerce. The Partnership will submit tax returns, financial statements, organizational polices to the Governor and the General Assembly for inspection, which some critics worry could be an end-run around public oversight laws.