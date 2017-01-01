Defenseman Taylor Chorney scores, Capitals beat Senators 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) Defenseman Taylor Chorney scored his first goal of the season early in the third period and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Chorney’s shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen. The defenseman has three goals in 130 NHL games in parts of seven seasons.

Karl Alzner also scored for Washington.

Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa. Heading into a five-day break, the Senators have lost three straight for the first time this season.