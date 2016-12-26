Defensive Lineman Vinny Mihota to Miss Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Vinny Mihota will miss the Belk Bowl December 29 against Arkansas according to various reports out of Charlotte.

#Hokies DE Vinny Mihota and RB Shai McKenzie both have arms in a sling. They will not be playing in the Belk Bowl. — JW Gravley (@jwgravley) December 26, 2016

As you can see, running back Shai McKenzie also showed up to bowl events with an injury which adds another layer to his ongoing saga.

Mihota started all 13 games for the Hokies this season finishing seventh on the team in total tackles with 43. He posted seven tackles for loss and two sacks in addition to blocking a kick for the second consecutive season.

The redshirt sophomore has proven to be an important part of a strong defensive line unit for the Hokies and Mihota has shown the ability to play both defensive end and tackle at various times during his career when Tech has been forced to scramble with injuries.

Tech’s Belk Bowl opponent Arkansas ranks 48th nationally in total offense this season and while they’ve struggled to run the ball at times, they still pose big-play potential in the passing game where they rate 36th, just one spot behind the Hokies in passing offense.

More from Fighting Gobbler

Redshirt-freshman Trevon Hill figures to start in Mihota’s place, though it will be interesting to see what kind of personnel groups are used to cover the significant loss up front for the Hokies’ 19th-ranked total defense.

McKenzie, on the other hand, has had a well-documented strange career and season. He saw action in only six games for the Hokies this season carrying the ball just 20 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

After playing early, he fell out of favor and down the depth chart behind fullbacks Steven Peoples and Sam Rogers among others. McKenzie hasn’t played since Virginia Tech’s October 15 loss at Syracuse.

Virginia Tech faces Arkansas in the Belk Bowl on Thursday December 29 at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on