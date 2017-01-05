Defensive Woes Continue: Nuggets Drop 4th Straight Game To Spurs

The Nuggets continue to slip down the standings with a loss against the Spurs.

After Head Coach Michael Malone voiced his displeasure with his Nuggets’ defensive efforts at the following Tuesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, things did not get much better tonight at the Pepsi Center as the Nuggets fell to the San Antonio Spurs 127 – 99.

The Nuggets kept close in the first half – largely due to the play of Nikola Jokic – and were even leading the Spurs at the end of the first quarter, 33-29.

But the wheels started falling off in the third quarter when Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge began to take the game over.

Sadly, the Nuggets are in a dark place on a 4 game losing streak.

Now it is worth wondering if a change in personnel is needed to get this team back on track.

Denver actually fared well in the first half

In the first half, Denver kept up with the Spurs by countering their efficient offense with great ball movement and taking smart shots.

However, the Nuggets defense got lazier as the game progressed, which led to a poor transition game and 32 points for the Spurs in the third quarter alone.

The defensive effort on behalf of the Nuggets felt stronger at times, but they simply had no answer for the Spurs always-efficient shooting and more importantly, Kawhi Leonard, in the second half.

Leonard’s mid-range and 3-point game were superb in this game, and Tony Parker continued to be the catalyst for the Spurs offense, scoring 21 points on 10-11 shooting, while dishing out nine assists.

Where there was frustration, there was lack of execution

Frustration for many of the Nuggets players was also evident during the game. At one point, Danilo Gallinari appeared to get bumped by Dewayne Dedmond on a breakaway layup.

Gallo made the layup and then yelled at the official right in front of him for not calling a foul, and he immediately received a technical foul.

The bump was there, but it was nothing outrageous. Gallo’s outburst was probably due to a lack of no-calls for the Nuggets during the game, but also just building frustration during this brutal four-game losing streak.

There were multiple fouls called on the defensive end for Denver that led to more outbursts from other players and even Michael Malone.Jokic was essentially the lone bright spot for the Nuggets in this one, scoring 19 points to go along with eleven rebounds and 5 assists. But not even Jokic could shoulder the load against the remarkable Spurs offense.

Denver allowed more than 120 points for the fourth game in a row.

The Nuggets are on a four-game losing streak. Connect the dots.

The flight to Oklahoma City will be a long one.

