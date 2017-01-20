Defiant Orlando cop-killing suspect interrupts judge in court

A day after an expletive-laced court appearance on charges he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, a fugitive was more subdued but still interrupted and refused to answer questions when he went before a judge Friday on five new charges filed against him in the death of Orlando police officer.

ACCUSED COP-KILLER CURSES OUT JUDGE, SAYS HE’LL REPRESENT HIMSELF

Judge Jeanette Bigney read the charges 41-year-old Markeith Loyd faces related to the fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking, aggravated assault and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense.

Loyd kept asking judge “could u state your name for the record ma’am” while she asked if he wants a lawyer #fox35 pic.twitter.com/I0TZlqwjjQ — Jackie Orozco (@ReporterJackie) January 20, 2017

The judge set no bond for the first three charges and a total of $30,000 for the last two, guaranteeing that Loyd will stay in jail pending his trial.

ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB GUNMAN’S WIFE PLEADS NOT GUILTY, BLOWS A KISS IN COURT

Loyd appeared defiant throughout Friday’s hearing, which lasted less than two minutes. When the judge asked for Loyd’s name, he was silent. “I recognize you from yesterday. Corrections, is this Mr. Loyd, Markeith Loyd?” the judge said.

Then, as Bigney read the new charges related to Clayton’s killing, Loyd interrupted with, “May I have your name, please?” When the judge asked if Loyd would like a public defender to represent him, he said, “Your name is, ma’am?”

During Loyd’s initial appearance on Thursday on charges related to his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s killing, he went on a profanity-laced rant that ended when he said “f—you” to the judge. He also said he plans to represent himself.

Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 when she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando. At the time, Loyd was wanted for the fatal shooting of his pregnant, ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, outside her mother’s home last month. Loyd surrendered Tuesday night, walking out of an abandoned home, dropping to his knees and then crawling toward officers, following a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

He was injured by officers while being taken into custody and Orlando Police Chief John Mina said a use-of-force investigation is being done, although no officer has been placed on leave.

In court again Friday, Loyd still wore bandages over his left eye.

As the judge told corrections officers that Loyd hadn’t filled out paperwork and noted that it seemed he didn’t want to, Loyd interrupted again, asking, “Will you state your name for the record, please, ma’am?”

The judge then said, “Good luck to you, Mr. Loyd,” ending the court appearance.