deGrom held out of final start with illness

The rotation switch brings an abrupt end to deGrom’s season, easily the best of any Mets starter. The right-hander set career highs in starts (31), wins (15), innings (201 1/3) and strikeouts (239), posting a 3.53 ERA.

“This is a team game,” deGrom said. “I’m not happy where the team ended up. You go out there and you pitch and you’re pitching for the team. Those other personal goals you want to meet, and it’s a lot more fun when you meet those when you’re winning. I’m happy with what I did, but I wish we were in a better place.”

Had deGrom not fallen ill, he would have had one last chance to pad his personal numbers against the Phillies. And had the Mets been in contention, deGrom could have pitched. But he felt poorly enough Thursday night that he could barely eat, making him wary of exerting himself one final time. The Mets labeled his ailment as gastroenteritis.

“I would have liked to have been back out there,” deGrom said, “but looking at the bigger picture, I don’t think it’s really worth it.”