deGrom helps himself, smacks 1st career HR

A college shortstop, deGrom has always been a strong hitter for his position, carrying a .199 career average into Sunday’s game. But he had just five extra-base hits — all doubles — in 201 career plate appearances until his home run.

It was the Mets’ first homer by a pitcher since Noah Syndergaard last Aug. 16. New York pitchers hit four home runs last season: three from Syndergaard and one from Bartolo Colon.