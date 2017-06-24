deGrom takes charge, carries Mets past Giants

Giants starter Johnny Cueto received a no-decision but pitched magnificently, yielding one run and five hits in seven innings. That wasn’t enough to avert San Francisco’s 11th loss in 12 games. The Giants (27-50) reached the 50-loss mark by their 77th game only one other time during the modern era (since 1900). That was in 1902.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Holding fourth: deGrom faced a mini-jam in the fourth inning when the Giants had runners on the corners with one out. The right-hander asserted himself admirably by striking out Belt and Crawford back-to-back for two of his seven punchouts.

From a bunt to a blast: Belt tried to bunt his way aboard in his first at-bat during the second inning but couldn’t push the ball past deGrom. Five innings later, Belt felt bold enough to swing away and planted deGrom’s first pitch in the left-field seats, briefly tying the score.