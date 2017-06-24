deGrom takes charge, carries Mets past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Reaffirming his status as one of the National League’s elite performers, Jacob deGrom pitched a four-hitter for eight innings Saturday to lead the Mets to a 5-2 victory over the Giants.
deGrom (7-3) has worked at least eight innings in three consecutive starts, the first Met to accomplish this since Johan Santana in August 2010. He lapsed only in the seventh inning, which Brandon Belt christened with a home run. deGrom received support primarily from Wilmer Flores, who homered in the fourth inning and doubled home a run in the eighth.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto received a no-decision but pitched magnificently, yielding one run and five hits in seven innings. That wasn’t enough to avert San Francisco’s 11th loss in 12 games. The Giants (27-50) reached the 50-loss mark by their 77th game only one other time during the modern era (since 1900). That was in 1902.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Holding fourth: deGrom faced a mini-jam in the fourth inning when the Giants had runners on the corners with one out. The right-hander asserted himself admirably by striking out Belt and Crawford back-to-back for two of his seven punchouts.
From a bunt to a blast: Belt tried to bunt his way aboard in his first at-bat during the second inning but couldn’t push the ball past deGrom. Five innings later, Belt felt bold enough to swing away and planted deGrom’s first pitch in the left-field seats, briefly tying the score.
Chris Haft has covered the Giants since 2005, and for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter at @sfgiantsbeat and listen to his podcast.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.