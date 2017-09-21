deGrom under weather, Mets juggle rotation

NEW YORK — Another ailment struck a Mets rotation member this week, when Jacob deGrom complained Wednesday of nausea and an upset stomach in Miami. DeGrom received treatment at Marlins Park and returned to New York with the team, but the Mets have pushed back his next scheduled start to give him more time to recuperate.

Rather than pitch the Mets’ series opener Friday against the Nationals at Citi Field, deGrom will instead start Sunday. The switch will not affect deGrom’s quest to reach 200 innings for the first time in his career, as he will still start two of the Mets’ final 10 games. He is currently at 195 1/3 innings.