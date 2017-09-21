deGrom under weather, Mets juggle rotation

NEW YORK — Another ailment struck a Mets rotation member this week, when Jacob deGrom complained Wednesday of nausea and an upset stomach in Miami. DeGrom received treatment at Marlins Park and returned to New York with the team, but the Mets have pushed back his next scheduled start to give him more time to recuperate.
Rather than pitch the Mets’ series opener Friday against the Nationals at Citi Field, deGrom will instead start Sunday. The switch will not affect deGrom’s quest to reach 200 innings for the first time in his career, as he will still start two of the Mets’ final 10 games. He is currently at 195 1/3 innings.
Rookie Robert Gsellman will step into deGrom’s spot on regular rest, thanks to Thursday’s team off-day. Matt Harvey will start Saturday, also on regular rest.
The Mets have not announced their rotation beyond the weekend, though it is possible Noah Syndergaard will start at some point early next week. The Mets plan to evaluate Syndergaard, who has not pitched since April 30 due to a torn right lat muscle, Friday at Citi Field, with an eye toward giving him an abbreviated start or two down the stretch.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008.