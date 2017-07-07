Bruce had three hits, including his 22nd home run, and Reyes homered, doubled and scored twice as the Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. deGrom (9-3), who couldn’t complete five innings in either of his first two starts at Busch, allowed eight hits in seven innings.

Randal Grichuk, Paul DeJong, Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko all homered for St. Louis, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (6-8) allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, the All-Star’s second straight start of allowing five runs in five frames.

Reyes’ line-drive homer

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Grichuk’s gem: The Mets loaded the bases against Martinez in the first inning and pushed across a run when T.J. Rivera was a hit by pitch. The Cardinals escaped further damage, however, when Lucas Duda lined out to left fielder Grichuk, who then fired a strike to home plate to nab Asdrubal Cabrera.

Grichuk cuts down Cabrera

Carpenter’s blunder: Cardinals second baseman Matt Carpenter couldn’t come up with a routine grounder off the bat of Yoenis Cespedes to lead off the seventh inning, and Cespedes scored two batters later on a double by Rivera. The error, which was Carpenter’s eighth of the season and the Cardinals’ 57th, helped the Mets take a 6-4 lead.

T.J. Rivera’s RBI double

