It’s the second time in franchise history the Marlins went back-to-back twice in the same night. The other was Aug. 27, 2010.

If the Marlins felt like they’ve been stung by deGrom before, well, they have. The other time the lanky right-hander struck out as many as 13 was against Miami on Sept. 15, 2014. He started off that night ringing up the first eight he faced at Citi Field.

The Mets rallied from a run down in the seventh off Adam Conley. Neil Walker led off with a bunt single, and Curtis Granderson‘s triple tied the game. Michael Conforto then put New York in front with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly off reliever Dustin McGowan. Asdrubal Cabrera connected on a solo home run in the top of the eighth to give New York a 4-2 lead.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Conforto comes through … again: Late-inning heroics have been common for Conforto in the series. In Thursday’s 9-8 win in 16 innings, Conforto tied the game with an RBI double in the eighth inning. In the seventh inning Saturday, the left-handed-hitting outfielder pinch-hit for Juan Lagares and lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center, putting the Mets ahead, 3-2.

Conley answers the call, runs out of steam: How would Conley respond to pitching for the second time in three days? That was the biggest question the Marlins had entering the night, especially since the lefty threw 19 pitches of relief in Thursday’s 9-8 loss in 16 innings. Conley answered the bell, and he came out for the seventh inning with 73 pitches, clinging to a 2-1 lead. But Walker’s bunt and Granderson’s RBI triple prompted an exit before he could record an out. Conley finished with 81 pitches. In their first 11 games, no Miami starter has worked more than six complete innings. Conley is the fourth to go at least six.

SOUND SMART WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Cabrera’s eighth-inning homer marked the 11th straight game in which the Mets have gone deep. New York has homered 18 times in its last seven games, jacking its Major League-leading total up to 22.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mets: Matt Harvey, who left his last start early due to a cramped hamstring, will return to the mound for the Mets’ 1:10 p.m. ET series finale at Marlins Park. Harvey won both of his first two outings back from thoracic surgery, posting a 2.92 ERA, 10 strikeouts and just one walk.

Marlins: Dan Straily started the homestand on Tuesday with a win over the Braves, and the right-hander closes out Miami’s six games Sunday. Straily has faced the Mets once in his career, suffering a loss in 2014.

