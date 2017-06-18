T.J. Rivera finished 4-for-4, while Michael Conforto collected two hits and drove home a pair off Nats starter Joe Ross, who entered Sunday averaging 10.6 runs of support in his previous eight starts. He received just one in this one, on a Ryan Zimmerman sacrifice fly in the first inning.

For most of the afternoon, deGrom simply overpowered the Nationals, completing eight innings for the third time in five starts. His highlight was a game-tying home run off Ross in the third, one inning before Travis d’Arnaud‘s single gave the Mets their first lead of the series.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Jacob has left the building: The Mets couldn’t break through against Ross until deGrom stepped to the plate in the third inning, leading off with a 379-foot home run to left-center. It was New York’s first home run by a pitcher since Noah Syndergaard went deep last Aug. 16 against Arizona. More important for the Mets, it tied the game at 1.

Taking advantage: Due to some sloppy defense, the Nationals actually held an early lead against deGrom. After Brian Goodwin reached on a Wilmer Flores fielding error with one out in the first inning, Bryce Harper singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Zimmerman followed with the sac fly to give the Nats a 1-0 edge.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nationals: The Nats will look to feast on another National League East opponent when they open a three-game set in Miami on Monday. Tanner Roark, who owns a 6.29 ERA in his past three starts, will start for the Nationals, while Justin Nicolino and his lifetime 8.10 ERA against Washington takes the mound for the Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Mets: A struggling Mets team will receive no reprieve out West, where the Dodgers have three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw lined up to face them Monday in Los Angeles. Kershaw will oppose Zack Wheeler in the 10:10 p.m. ET opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium, kicking off an 11-day, 10-game, three-city road trip for the Mets.

