DEL Electric Co-Op Lowering Rates

Delaware Electric Cooperative is considering lowering rates for all 93,000 member-owners. CEO Bill Andrew has requested the change, and, if approved by the Board, your rates would drop about five percent as the power cost adjustment would be lowered and the delivery charge would increase. The rate would save the average family using 1,000 kilowatt per hour of electricity use about $6 per month. Co-Op members currently save about $300 per year in energy cost compared to rates charged by other Delaware electric utilities. The hearing for this change is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. at Delaware Electric Cooperative headquarters in Greenwood.