Delaware adjusts medical marijuana laws

Medical marijuana is now more accessible for people with post-traumatic stress disorder in the first state. Governor John Carney signed the bill into law yesterday, which eases the process for veterans and others suffering from PTSD get access to medical marijuana. Before, people with PTSD were required to get approval from a licensed psychiatrist before having access to medical marijuana. The new bill removes that language, allowing patients with PTSD get their medical marijuana card from any properly licensed physician.