Delaware chosen to participate in occupational licensing study

Delaware is one of 11 states to be selected to participate in an occupational licensing policy study. The project is a partnership between the Council of State Governments, National Conference of State Legislatures, and National Governors Association. Delaware will study its own occupational licensing policies over the next three years, as well as coordinate with other states within the study to learn best practices and remove barriers of entry to labor markets.

State Representative and Delaware’s team leader for the consortium Helene Keeley says reviewing licensing policies are crucial as Delaware tries to attract working families. The states involved will hold three meetings to discuss results, the first is scheduled to be held in December in Tucson, Arizona.