Delaware Co-OP Youth Tour

Delaware Electric Co-op announced Monday it will give three all-expense trips to high school juniors to the attend the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth tour in Washington DC. This is an opportunity for students to meet with Delaware’s Congressional Delegation and tour the city. The Youth Tour will be held June 11-16 and will bring together more than 1500 students from 44 states. To be considered, students must be current high school juniors and their parents or guardian must get their electric from Delaware Co-Op. The deadline to apply is March 10. For more information, visit www.dealware.coop.